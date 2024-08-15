V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

