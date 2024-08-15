V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 613.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.
Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
