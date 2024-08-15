V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $206.64. 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

