VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. 126,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,030,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGY. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.