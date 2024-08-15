Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the July 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WGMI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 241,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 296,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

