Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
