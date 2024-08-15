Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

