Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $79.35

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.35, but opened at $77.65. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 185,762 shares.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6,229.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,460,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

