Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 35,038 shares.The stock last traded at $141.15 and had previously closed at $138.18.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

