Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. 2,757,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,166. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
