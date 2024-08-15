Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

