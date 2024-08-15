Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

