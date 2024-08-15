Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,023.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 145,510.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 200,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 3,128,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

