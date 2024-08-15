Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB remained flat at $49.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 588,492 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

