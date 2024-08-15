Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTEW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,414. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.