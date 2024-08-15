Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vector Group traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 138031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vector Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
