Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vector Group traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 138031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 666,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 293,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 283,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 174,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 164,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

