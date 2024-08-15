Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $701,140.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,622,588,549 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

