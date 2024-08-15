Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

