Vertcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,507.84 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $16,507.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,433.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.59 or 0.00579173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00110341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,042,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

