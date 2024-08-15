Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.04. Approximately 2,320,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,801,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.