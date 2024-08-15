Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

