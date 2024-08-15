Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.