Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Viking Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VIK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 764,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $289,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $73,247,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $1,698,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

