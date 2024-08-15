Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of VRAX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 1,390,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,118. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

