Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $259.27 and last traded at $259.79. 1,758,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,165,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $482.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 147,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

