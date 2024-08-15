Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

