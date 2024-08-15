Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Financial Survey

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical -7.49% N/A -10.32% CVRx -122.52% -72.51% -49.78%

Volatility & Risk

Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vycor Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67

CVRx has a consensus target price of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 70.64%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vycor Medical and CVRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical $1.46 million 2.01 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A CVRx $44.39 million 3.88 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.23

Vycor Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vycor Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.