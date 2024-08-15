Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.99.

NYSE WMT opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

