Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. 36,060,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,547,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $589.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,592,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 314,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 300,720 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Walmart by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

