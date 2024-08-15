Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 6.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $73.11. Approximately 21,314,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 17,453,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Walmart by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 86.7% in the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 150,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $588.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

