Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $94.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $86.08. 2,983,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.