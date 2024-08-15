Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.16

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $818,362.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,165,835 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

