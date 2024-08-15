Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 824,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 682,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,030. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.63.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

