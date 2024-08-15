Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on WAY. Bank of America started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Waystar Stock Up 1.1 %
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,010,000.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
