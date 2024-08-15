Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2024 – Surgery Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2024 – Surgery Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Surgery Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Surgery Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Surgery Partners had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Surgery Partners had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Surgery Partners is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 577,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

