Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
WB opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
