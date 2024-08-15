WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $303.87 million and $2.08 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,756,316 coins and its circulating supply is 409,205,393 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,680,715.86524093 with 409,162,493.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.75465633 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,060,374.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

