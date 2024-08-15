Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Buys 2,692 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $60,919.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Andrew Kenner bought 12,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $275,880.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Andrew Kenner purchased 2,291 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,928.93.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $793.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $2,169,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

