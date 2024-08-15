Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.61 target price on the stock.

WM Technology Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter.

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $34,566.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 694,654 shares in the company, valued at $680,760.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,557 shares of company stock worth $199,783 in the last ninety days. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WM Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

