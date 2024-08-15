Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

WPRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

