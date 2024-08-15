WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 14,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,672. WH Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

