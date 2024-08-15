Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

WFCF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

