WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
