WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.