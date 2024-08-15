Wolfe Research Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 767,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 213,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.