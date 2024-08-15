Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WDS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 444,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,409. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

