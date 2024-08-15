Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

Shares of WDAY traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Workday by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,332,000 after buying an additional 89,039 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

