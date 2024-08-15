Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $817,111.59

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $80.74 million and $817,111.59 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 899,176,075 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 899,176,074.5288706. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08978496 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,065,765.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

