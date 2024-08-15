Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XENE. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.70 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.