Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 4.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 468,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 654,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $792.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xometry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 44.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153,107 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

