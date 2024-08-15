XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. XYO has a total market cap of $59.91 million and $356,816.27 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00452388 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $399,335.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

