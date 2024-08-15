Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $525.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

