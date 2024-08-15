Yacine Ben-Meriem Buys 7,000 Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem purchased 7,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLE stock opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

